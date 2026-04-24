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My Brother the Minotaur 2026, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
My Brother the Minotaur
Seasons
Season 1
My Brother the Minotaur
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
24 April 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
4 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.8
IMDb
My Brother the Minotaur List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
24 April 2026
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
24 April 2026
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
24 April 2026
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
24 April 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
24 April 2026
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
24 April 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
24 April 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
24 April 2026
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
24 April 2026
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
24 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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