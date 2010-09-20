Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Pobeg
Seasons
Pobeg All seasons
Pobeg
16+
Production year
2010
Country
Russia
Episode duration
41 minutes
TV channel
Первый канал
Series rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
3.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Pobeg"
Season 1
22 episodes
20 September 2010 - 29 December 2010
Season 2
16 episodes
14 May 2012 - 7 June 2012
