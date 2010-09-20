Menu
Pobeg poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Pobeg

Pobeg (2010 - 2012)

Pobeg 18+
Production year 2010
Country Russia
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 41 minutes
TV channel Первый канал
Runtime 25 hours 58 minutes
Cast
Vitaly Kishchenko
Vitaly Kishchenko
Timofey Tribuntsev
Timofey Tribuntsev
Ekaterina Klimova
Ekaterina Klimova
Yuris Lautsinsh
Yuris Lautsinsh
Nodar Siradze
Maksim Zykov
Maksim Zykov
Series rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
3.8 IMDb
Seasons
Pobeg - Season 1 Season 1
2010, 22 episodes
 
Pobeg - Season 2 Season 2
2012, 16 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Stills
