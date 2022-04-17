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Titans: The Rise of Hollywood 2022, season 1

Titans: The Rise of Hollywood season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Titans: The Rise of Hollywood Seasons Season 1
Titans: The Rise of Hollywood 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 17 April 2022
Production year 2022
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 6 minutes

Series rating

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7.4 IMDb

"Titans: The Rise of Hollywood" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Battling the Trust
Season 1 Episode 1
17 April 2022
Escape from New York
Season 1 Episode 2
17 August 2022
Rise of the Studios
Season 1 Episode 3
25 August 2022
Sin City
Season 1 Episode 4
31 August 2022
The Talkies
Season 1 Episode 5
8 September 2022
Fall of the Moguls
Season 1 Episode 6
15 September 2022
TV series release schedule
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