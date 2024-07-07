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Wistoria: Wand and Sword 2024, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Wistoria: Wand and Sword
Seasons
Season 1
Tsue to tsurugi no Wistoria
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 July 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
9
votes
7.6
IMDb
Wistoria: Wand and Sword List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Like a Lone Sword
Season 1
Episode 1
7 July 2024
As Though Undaunted
Season 1
Episode 2
14 July 2024
Order & Watcher
Season 1
Episode 3
21 July 2024
The Eve of the Grand Festival
Season 1
Episode 4
4 August 2024
Raise the Starting Pistol
Season 1
Episode 5
11 August 2024
Between Pride and Passion
Season 1
Episode 6
18 August 2024
Twelve Secret Ice Magics, El Glace Frosse
Season 1
Episode 7
25 August 2024
Shall we date?
Season 1
Episode 8
1 September 2024
Praxis Begins
Season 1
Episode 9
8 September 2024
Our Dream
Season 1
Episode 10
15 September 2024
The True Name of Cowards
Season 1
Episode 11
22 September 2024
Wand and Sword
Season 1
Episode 12
29 September 2024
TV series release schedule
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