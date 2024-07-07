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Wistoria: Wand and Sword 2024, season 1

Wistoria: Wand and Sword season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Wistoria: Wand and Sword Seasons Season 1
Tsue to tsurugi no Wistoria
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 July 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 9 votes
7.6 IMDb

Wistoria: Wand and Sword List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Like a Lone Sword
Season 1 Episode 1
7 July 2024
As Though Undaunted
Season 1 Episode 2
14 July 2024
Order & Watcher
Season 1 Episode 3
21 July 2024
The Eve of the Grand Festival
Season 1 Episode 4
4 August 2024
Raise the Starting Pistol
Season 1 Episode 5
11 August 2024
Between Pride and Passion
Season 1 Episode 6
18 August 2024
Twelve Secret Ice Magics, El Glace Frosse
Season 1 Episode 7
25 August 2024
Shall we date?
Season 1 Episode 8
1 September 2024
Praxis Begins
Season 1 Episode 9
8 September 2024
Our Dream
Season 1 Episode 10
15 September 2024
The True Name of Cowards
Season 1 Episode 11
22 September 2024
Wand and Sword
Season 1 Episode 12
29 September 2024
TV series release schedule
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