Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior 2023, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior
Seasons
Season 1
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior
18+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 July 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
4 hours 48 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
6.5
IMDb
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Selfish Princess Awakens
Season 1
Episode 1
6 July 2023
The Villainous Princess Makes a Request of Her Brother
Season 1
Episode 2
13 July 2023
The Heretical Princess and the Knights
Season 1
Episode 3
20 July 2023
The Worst Princess and the Young Man's Vow
Season 1
Episode 4
27 July 2023
The Wicked Princess and the Sword
Season 1
Episode 5
3 August 2023
The Selfish Princess Passes Judgment
Season 1
Episode 6
10 August 2023
The Coldhearted Princess and the Quitter
Season 1
Episode 7
17 August 2023
The Insolent Princess and the Judgement
Season 1
Episode 8
24 August 2023
The Cruel Princess and the Criminal
Season 1
Episode 9
31 August 2023
The Coldhearted Princess Sneaks In
Season 1
Episode 10
7 September 2023
The Merciless Princess and the Order
Season 1
Episode 11
14 September 2023
The Treacherous Princess Faces the Future
Season 1
Episode 12
21 September 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree