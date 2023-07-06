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The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior 2023, season 1

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Seasons Season 1
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 July 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 4 hours 48 minutes

Series rating

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Rate 1 vote
6.5 IMDb

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
The Selfish Princess Awakens
Season 1 Episode 1
6 July 2023
The Villainous Princess Makes a Request of Her Brother
Season 1 Episode 2
13 July 2023
The Heretical Princess and the Knights
Season 1 Episode 3
20 July 2023
The Worst Princess and the Young Man's Vow
Season 1 Episode 4
27 July 2023
The Wicked Princess and the Sword
Season 1 Episode 5
3 August 2023
The Selfish Princess Passes Judgment
Season 1 Episode 6
10 August 2023
The Coldhearted Princess and the Quitter
Season 1 Episode 7
17 August 2023
The Insolent Princess and the Judgement
Season 1 Episode 8
24 August 2023
The Cruel Princess and the Criminal
Season 1 Episode 9
31 August 2023
The Coldhearted Princess Sneaks In
Season 1 Episode 10
7 September 2023
The Merciless Princess and the Order
Season 1 Episode 11
14 September 2023
The Treacherous Princess Faces the Future
Season 1 Episode 12
21 September 2023
TV series release schedule
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