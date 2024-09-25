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Las abogadas 2024, season 1

Las abogadas season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Las abogadas Seasons Season 1
Las abogadas 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 25 September 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Series rating

0.0
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7.8 IMDb

"Las abogadas" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episodio 1
Season 1 Episode 1
25 September 2024
Episodio 2
Season 1 Episode 2
2 October 2024
Episodio 3
Season 1 Episode 3
9 October 2024
Episodio 4
Season 1 Episode 4
16 October 2024
Episodio 5
Season 1 Episode 5
23 October 2024
Episodio 6
Season 1 Episode 6
30 October 2024
TV series release schedule
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