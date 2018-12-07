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Plan Cœur 2018 - 2022 season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Plan Cœur
Seasons
Season 1
Plan Cœur
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
7 December 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
3 hours 12 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Plan Cœur" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Plan Secret
Season 1
Episode 1
7 December 2018
Plan Boulette
Season 1
Episode 2
7 December 2018
Plan Cul
Season 1
Episode 3
7 December 2018
Plan Love
Season 1
Episode 4
7 December 2018
Plan Teuf
Season 1
Episode 5
7 December 2018
Plan Pourri
Season 1
Episode 6
7 December 2018
Plan Solo
Season 1
Episode 7
7 December 2018
Plan de Sortie
Season 1
Episode 8
7 December 2018
TV series release schedule
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