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Souviens-toi 2018, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Souviens-toi
Seasons
Season 1
Souviens-toi
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
10 January 2018
Production year
2018
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 30 minutes
Season 1 Cast
Sami Bouajila
Marie Gillain
Zelie Rixhon
Julie-Anne Roth
Isabelle Renauld
Bérangère Bonvoisin
All Season 1 Cast
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.7
IMDb
"Souviens-toi" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Épisode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
10 January 2018
Épisode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
10 January 2018
Épisode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
17 January 2018
Épisode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
17 January 2018
Épisode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
24 January 2018
Épisode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
24 January 2018
TV series release schedule
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