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Aleksandra 2010, season 1

Aleksandra season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Aleksandra Seasons Season 1
Aleksandra 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 5 September 2010
Production year 2010
Number of episodes 2
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes

Series rating

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5.7 IMDb

"Aleksandra" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1 Episode 1
5 September 2010
Серия 2
Season 1 Episode 2
5 September 2010
TV series release schedule
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