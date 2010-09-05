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Aleksandra 2010, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Aleksandra
Seasons
Season 1
Aleksandra
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
5 September 2010
Production year
2010
Number of episodes
2
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
5.7
IMDb
"Aleksandra" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Серия 1
Season 1
Episode 1
5 September 2010
Серия 2
Season 1
Episode 2
5 September 2010
TV series release schedule
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