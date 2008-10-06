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XIII: The Conspiracy 2008, season 1
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XIII: The Conspiracy
Seasons
Season 1
XIII: The Conspiracy
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
6 October 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
2
Runtime
3 hours 0 minute
Season 1 Cast
Stephen Dorff
Caterina Murino
Greg Bryk
Stephen McHattie
Lucinda Davis
Jonathan Higgins
All Season 1 Cast
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.5
IMDb
"XIII: The Conspiracy" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Day of the Black Sun
Season 1
Episode 1
6 October 2008
All the Tears of Hell
Season 1
Episode 2
13 October 2008
TV series release schedule
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