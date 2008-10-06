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XIII: The Conspiracy 2008, season 1

XIII: The Conspiracy season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows XIII: The Conspiracy Seasons Season 1
XIII: The Conspiracy
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 6 October 2008
Production year 2008
Number of episodes 2
Runtime 3 hours 0 minute

Season 1 Cast

Stephen Dorff
Stephen Dorff
Caterina Murino
Caterina Murino
Greg Bryk
Greg Bryk
Stephen McHattie
Stephen McHattie
Lucinda Davis
Jonathan Higgins
All Season 1 Cast

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.5 IMDb

"XIII: The Conspiracy" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Day of the Black Sun
Season 1 Episode 1
6 October 2008
All the Tears of Hell
Season 1 Episode 2
13 October 2008
TV series release schedule
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