Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Bolshoj zavtrak (2018), season 3
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bolshoj zavtrak
Seasons
Season 3
Bolshoj zavtrak
16+
Title
Сезон 3
Season premiere
12 February 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
2
Runtime
50 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Bolshoj zavtrak" season 3 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 81. Владимир Маркони
Season 3
Episode 1
12 February 2020
Выпуск 82. Елена Темникова
Season 3
Episode 2
19 February 2020
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree