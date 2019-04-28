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Bolshoj zavtrak (2018), season 2
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Bolshoj zavtrak
Seasons
Season 2
Bolshoj zavtrak
16+
Title
Сезон 2
Season premiere
28 April 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
30
Runtime
12 hours 30 minutes
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Bolshoj zavtrak" season 2 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Выпуск 51. Гарик Сукачев
Season 2
Episode 1
28 April 2019
Выпуск 52. Борис Дергачев
Season 2
Episode 2
5 May 2019
Выпуск 53. Назима
Season 2
Episode 3
12 May 2019
Выпуск 54. Антон Беляев
Season 2
Episode 4
19 May 2019
Выпуск 55. Мигель
Season 2
Episode 5
26 May 2019
Выпуск 56. Екатерина Скулкина
Season 2
Episode 6
2 June 2019
Выпуск 57. Тимур Родригез
Season 2
Episode 7
9 June 2019
Выпуск 58. Лукерья Ильяшенко
Season 2
Episode 8
16 June 2019
Выпуск 59. Серж Горелый
Season 2
Episode 9
23 June 2019
Выпуск 60. Агата Муцениеце
Season 2
Episode 10
30 June 2019
Выпуск 61. Павел Окороков
Season 2
Episode 11
18 August 2019
Выпуск 62. Евгений Чебатков
Season 2
Episode 12
25 August 2019
Выпуск 63. Екатерина Решетникова
Season 2
Episode 13
1 September 2019
Выпуск 64. Анфиса Черных
Season 2
Episode 14
8 September 2019
Выпуск 65. Мария Кравченко
Season 2
Episode 15
15 September 2019
Выпуск 66. Сердар Камбаров
Season 2
Episode 16
22 September 2019
Выпуск 67. Нюша
Season 2
Episode 17
28 September 2019
Выпуск 68. Татьяна и Ольга Быстровы
Season 2
Episode 18
5 October 2019
Выпуск 69. Тимур Батрутдинов
Season 2
Episode 19
12 October 2019
Выпуск 70. Татьяна Ткачук
Season 2
Episode 20
19 October 2019
Выпуск 71. Cream Soda
Season 2
Episode 21
26 October 2019
Выпуск 72. Настасья Самбурская
Season 2
Episode 22
30 October 2019
Выпуск 73. Нонна Гришаева
Season 2
Episode 23
7 November 2019
Выпуск 74. Гарик Рудник
Season 2
Episode 24
14 November 2019
Выпуск 75. PLC
Season 2
Episode 25
20 November 2019
Выпуск 76. Анна Боронина
Season 2
Episode 26
27 November 2019
Выпуск 77. Арсений Попов и Дмитрий Позов
Season 2
Episode 27
4 December 2019
Выпуск 78. Зураб Матуа
Season 2
Episode 28
11 December 2019
Выпуск 79. Кирилл Нагиев
Season 2
Episode 29
18 December 2019
Выпуск 80. Артем Лосев и Марина Кравец (НГ)
Season 2
Episode 30
25 December 2019
TV series release schedule
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