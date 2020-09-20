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Poj bez pravil (2020), season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Poj bez pravil
Seasons
Season 1
Poj bez pravil
16+
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 September 2020
Production year
2020
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
12 hours 0 minute
TV Show rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Poj bez pravil" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Выпуск 1. Полина Гагарина
Season 1
Episode 1
20 September 2020
Выпуск 2. Клава Кока
Season 1
Episode 2
27 September 2020
Выпуск 3. Артур Пирожков
Season 1
Episode 3
4 October 2020
Выпуск 4. Zivert
Season 1
Episode 4
11 October 2020
Выпуск 5. Юлианна Караулова
Season 1
Episode 5
18 October 2020
Выпуск 6. Алексей Чумаков
Season 1
Episode 6
25 October 2020
Выпуск 7. Ольга Бузова
Season 1
Episode 7
1 November 2020
Выпуск 8. Artik & Asti
Season 1
Episode 8
15 November 2020
Выпуск 9. Алсу
Season 1
Episode 9
22 November 2020
Выпуск 10. Niletto
Season 1
Episode 10
29 November 2020
Выпуск 11. Тима Белорусских
Season 1
Episode 11
6 December 2020
Выпуск 12. Ани Лорак
Season 1
Episode 12
13 December 2020
TV series release schedule
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