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Poj bez pravil (2020), season 1

Poj bez pravil season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Poj bez pravil Seasons Season 1
Poj bez pravil 16+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 20 September 2020
Production year 2020
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 12 hours 0 minute

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"Poj bez pravil" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Выпуск 1. Полина Гагарина
Season 1 Episode 1
20 September 2020
Выпуск 2. Клава Кока
Season 1 Episode 2
27 September 2020
Выпуск 3. Артур Пирожков
Season 1 Episode 3
4 October 2020
Выпуск 4. Zivert
Season 1 Episode 4
11 October 2020
Выпуск 5. Юлианна Караулова
Season 1 Episode 5
18 October 2020
Выпуск 6. Алексей Чумаков
Season 1 Episode 6
25 October 2020
Выпуск 7. Ольга Бузова
Season 1 Episode 7
1 November 2020
Выпуск 8. Artik & Asti
Season 1 Episode 8
15 November 2020
Выпуск 9. Алсу
Season 1 Episode 9
22 November 2020
Выпуск 10. Niletto
Season 1 Episode 10
29 November 2020
Выпуск 11. Тима Белорусских
Season 1 Episode 11
6 December 2020
Выпуск 12. Ани Лорак
Season 1 Episode 12
13 December 2020
TV series release schedule
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