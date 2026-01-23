Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Blind Sherlock 2026, season 1

Blind Sherlock season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Blind Sherlock Seasons Season 1
Blind Sherlock
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 4 hours 18 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
6.5 IMDb

Blind Sherlock List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Aflevering 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 January 2026
Aflevering 2
Season 1 Episode 2
23 January 2026
Aflevering 3
Season 1 Episode 3
23 January 2026
Aflevering 4
Season 1 Episode 4
23 January 2026
Aflevering 5
Season 1 Episode 5
23 January 2026
Aflevering 6
Season 1 Episode 6
23 January 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more