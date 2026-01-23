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Blind Sherlock 2026, season 1
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TV Shows
Blind Sherlock
Seasons
Season 1
Blind Sherlock
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
4 hours 18 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6.5
IMDb
Blind Sherlock List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Aflevering 1
Season 1
Episode 1
23 January 2026
Aflevering 2
Season 1
Episode 2
23 January 2026
Aflevering 3
Season 1
Episode 3
23 January 2026
Aflevering 4
Season 1
Episode 4
23 January 2026
Aflevering 5
Season 1
Episode 5
23 January 2026
Aflevering 6
Season 1
Episode 6
23 January 2026
TV series release schedule
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