Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet

Eks na plaze (2016), season 1

Eks na plaze season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Eks na plaze Seasons Season 1
Eks na plaze 18+
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 November 2016
Production year 2016
Number of episodes 12
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV Show rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote

"Eks na plaze" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Выпуск 01
Season 1 Episode 1
7 November 2016
Выпуск 02
Season 1 Episode 2
8 November 2016
Выпуск 03
Season 1 Episode 3
9 November 2016
Выпуск 04
Season 1 Episode 4
10 November 2016
Выпуск 05
Season 1 Episode 5
14 November 2016
Выпуск 06
Season 1 Episode 6
15 November 2016
Выпуск 07
Season 1 Episode 7
16 November 2016
Выпуск 08
Season 1 Episode 8
17 November 2016
Выпуск 09
Season 1 Episode 9
21 November 2016
Выпуск 10
Season 1 Episode 10
22 November 2016
Выпуск 11
Season 1 Episode 11
23 November 2016
Выпуск 12
Season 1 Episode 12
24 November 2016
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more