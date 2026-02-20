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In Your Brilliant Season 2026, season 1
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
In Your Brilliant Season
Seasons
Season 1
Challanhan Neoui Gyejeore
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
20 February 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
12
Runtime
14 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
3
votes
8
IMDb
In Your Brilliant Season List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
20 February 2026
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
21 February 2026
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
27 February 2026
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
28 February 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
6 March 2026
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
13 March 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
14 March 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
20 March 2026
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
21 March 2026
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
27 March 2026
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
28 March 2026
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
3 April 2026
TV series release schedule
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