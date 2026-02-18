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56 Days 2026, season 1

56 Days season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows 56 Days Seasons Season 1
56 Days
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 18 February 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 32 minutes

Series rating

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6.7 IMDb

"56 Days" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
18 February 2026
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
18 February 2026
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
18 February 2026
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
18 February 2026
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
18 February 2026
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
18 February 2026
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
18 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
18 February 2026
TV series release schedule
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