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The Art of Sarah 2026, season 1

The Art of Sarah season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Art of Sarah Seasons Season 1
Reidi Dua
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 13 February 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 5 hours 52 minutes

Series rating

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7.3 IMDb

"The Art of Sarah" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
13 February 2026
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
13 February 2026
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
13 February 2026
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
13 February 2026
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
13 February 2026
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
13 February 2026
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
13 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
13 February 2026
TV series release schedule
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