Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Million-Follower Detective 2026, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Million-Follower Detective
Seasons
Season 1
Bai wàn rén tuili
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 February 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 8 minutes
Season 1 Cast
Ekin Cheng
Patty Pei-Yu Lee
Bo-Chieh Wang
Yung-Cheng Chang
Buffy Chen
Blaire Chang
All Season 1 Cast
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
6
IMDb
"Million-Follower Detective" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
12 February 2026
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
12 February 2026
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
12 February 2026
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
12 February 2026
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
12 February 2026
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
12 February 2026
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
12 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
12 February 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree