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Million-Follower Detective 2026, season 1

Million-Follower Detective season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Million-Follower Detective Seasons Season 1
Bai wàn rén tuili
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 February 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 8 minutes

Season 1 Cast

Ekin Cheng
Patty Pei-Yu Lee
Bo-Chieh Wang
Yung-Cheng Chang
Buffy Chen
Blaire Chang
All Season 1 Cast

Series rating

0.0
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6 IMDb

"Million-Follower Detective" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
12 February 2026
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
12 February 2026
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
12 February 2026
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
12 February 2026
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
12 February 2026
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
12 February 2026
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
12 February 2026
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
12 February 2026
TV series release schedule
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