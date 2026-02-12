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How to Get to Heaven From Belfast 2026, season 1
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TV Shows
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Seasons
Season 1
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 February 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
8
Runtime
6 hours 40 minutes
Season 1 Cast
Caoilfhionn Dunne
Sinead Keenan
Roisin Gallagher
Natasha O'Keeffe
Bronagh Gallagher
Darragh Hand
All Season 1 Cast
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.4
IMDb
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Wake
Season 1
Episode 1
12 February 2026
The Secret
Season 1
Episode 2
12 February 2026
The Ghost
Season 1
Episode 3
12 February 2026
The Girl From Sagres
Season 1
Episode 4
12 February 2026
The Box
Season 1
Episode 5
12 February 2026
Separate But Inseparable
Season 1
Episode 6
12 February 2026
Outlaws, Liars and Fallen Angels
Season 1
Episode 7
12 February 2026
Anagnorisis
Season 1
Episode 8
12 February 2026
TV series release schedule
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