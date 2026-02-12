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How to Get to Heaven From Belfast 2026, season 1

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows How to Get to Heaven From Belfast Seasons Season 1
How to Get to Heaven From Belfast
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 February 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 8
Runtime 6 hours 40 minutes

Season 1 Cast

Caoilfhionn Dunne
Sinead Keenan
Roisin Gallagher
Natasha O'Keeffe
Natasha O'Keeffe
Bronagh Gallagher
Bronagh Gallagher
Darragh Hand
All Season 1 Cast

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.4 IMDb

How to Get to Heaven From Belfast List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
The Wake
Season 1 Episode 1
12 February 2026
The Secret
Season 1 Episode 2
12 February 2026
The Ghost
Season 1 Episode 3
12 February 2026
The Girl From Sagres
Season 1 Episode 4
12 February 2026
The Box
Season 1 Episode 5
12 February 2026
Separate But Inseparable
Season 1 Episode 6
12 February 2026
Outlaws, Liars and Fallen Angels
Season 1 Episode 7
12 February 2026
Anagnorisis
Season 1 Episode 8
12 February 2026
TV series release schedule
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