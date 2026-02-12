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Sevdiğim Sensin season 1 watch online

Sevdiğim Sensin season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Sevdiğim Sensin Seasons Season 1
Sevdiğim Sensin 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 12 February 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 15
Runtime 35 hours 0 minute

Series rating

8.3
Rate 18 votes
6.8 IMDb

"Sevdiğim Sensin" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
1. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 1
12 February 2026
2. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 2
19 February 2026
3. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 3
26 February 2026
4. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 4
5 March 2026
5. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 5
12 March 2026
6. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 6
19 March 2026
7. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 7
26 March 2026
8. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 8
2 April 2026
9. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 9
9 April 2026
10. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 10
23 April 2026
11. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 11
30 April 2026
12. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 12
7 May 2026
13. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 13
14 May 2026
14. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 14
21 May 2026
15. Bölüm
Season 1 Episode 15
4 June 2026
TV series release schedule
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