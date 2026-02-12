Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Sevdiğim Sensin season 1 watch online
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Sevdiğim Sensin
Seasons
Season 1
Sevdiğim Sensin
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
12 February 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
15
Runtime
35 hours 0 minute
Series rating
8.3
Rate
18
votes
6.8
IMDb
"Sevdiğim Sensin" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
1. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 1
12 February 2026
2. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 2
19 February 2026
3. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 3
26 February 2026
4. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 4
5 March 2026
5. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 5
12 March 2026
6. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 6
19 March 2026
7. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 7
26 March 2026
8. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 8
2 April 2026
9. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 9
9 April 2026
10. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 10
23 April 2026
11. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 11
30 April 2026
12. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 12
7 May 2026
13. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 13
14 May 2026
14. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 14
21 May 2026
15. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 15
4 June 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree