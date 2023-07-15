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Kohrra 2023, season 1

Kohrra season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Kohrra Seasons Season 1
Kohrra
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 15 July 2023
Production year 2023
Number of episodes 6
Runtime 5 hours 0 minute

Season 1 Cast

Suvinder Vicky
Barun Sobti
Manish Chaudhari
Varun Badola
Ekavali Khanna
Rachel Shelley
Rachel Shelley
All Season 1 Cast

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.5 IMDb

Kohrra List of episodes

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
15 July 2023
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
15 July 2023
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
15 July 2023
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
15 July 2023
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
15 July 2023
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
15 July 2023
TV series release schedule
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