Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kohrra 2023, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Kohrra
Seasons
Season 1
Kohrra
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
15 July 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
6
Runtime
5 hours 0 minute
Season 1 Cast
Suvinder Vicky
Barun Sobti
Manish Chaudhari
Varun Badola
Ekavali Khanna
Rachel Shelley
All Season 1 Cast
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.5
IMDb
Kohrra List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
15 July 2023
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
15 July 2023
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
15 July 2023
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
15 July 2023
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
15 July 2023
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
15 July 2023
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree