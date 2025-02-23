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Legend of Princess Chang-Ge season 1 watch online

Legend of Princess Chang-Ge season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Legend of Princess Chang-Ge Seasons Season 1
Changge xing 16+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 23 February 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 6 hours 24 minutes

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"Legend of Princess Chang-Ge" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1 Episode 1
23 February 2025
Episode 2
Season 1 Episode 2
23 February 2025
Episode 3
Season 1 Episode 3
2 March 2025
Episode 4
Season 1 Episode 4
9 March 2025
Episode 5
Season 1 Episode 5
16 March 2025
Episode 6
Season 1 Episode 6
23 March 2025
Episode 7
Season 1 Episode 7
30 March 2025
Episode 8
Season 1 Episode 8
6 April 2025
Episode 9
Season 1 Episode 9
13 April 2025
Episode 10
Season 1 Episode 10
20 April 2025
Episode 11
Season 1 Episode 11
27 April 2025
Episode 12
Season 1 Episode 12
4 May 2025
Episode 13
Season 1 Episode 13
11 May 2025
Episode 14
Season 1 Episode 14
18 May 2025
Episode 15
Season 1 Episode 15
25 May 2025
Episode 16
Season 1 Episode 16
1 June 2025
TV series release schedule
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