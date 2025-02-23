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Legend of Princess Chang-Ge season 1 watch online
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Legend of Princess Chang-Ge
Seasons
Season 1
Changge xing
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
23 February 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
16
Runtime
6 hours 24 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
"Legend of Princess Chang-Ge" season 1 list of episodes.
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Episode 1
Season 1
Episode 1
23 February 2025
Episode 2
Season 1
Episode 2
23 February 2025
Episode 3
Season 1
Episode 3
2 March 2025
Episode 4
Season 1
Episode 4
9 March 2025
Episode 5
Season 1
Episode 5
16 March 2025
Episode 6
Season 1
Episode 6
23 March 2025
Episode 7
Season 1
Episode 7
30 March 2025
Episode 8
Season 1
Episode 8
6 April 2025
Episode 9
Season 1
Episode 9
13 April 2025
Episode 10
Season 1
Episode 10
20 April 2025
Episode 11
Season 1
Episode 11
27 April 2025
Episode 12
Season 1
Episode 12
4 May 2025
Episode 13
Season 1
Episode 13
11 May 2025
Episode 14
Season 1
Episode 14
18 May 2025
Episode 15
Season 1
Episode 15
25 May 2025
Episode 16
Season 1
Episode 16
1 June 2025
TV series release schedule
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