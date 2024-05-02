Menu
Hui Ming: Fenghuo San Yue season 1 watch online

Hui Ming: Fenghuo San Yue season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows Hui Ming: Fenghuo San Yue Seasons Season 1
Hui Ming: Fenghuo San Yue 12+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 2 May 2024
Production year 2024
Number of episodes 16
Runtime 6 hours 24 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
7.5 IMDb

"Hui Ming: Fenghuo San Yue" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
First Arrival at Danzhu
Season 1 Episode 1
2 May 2024
I Am a Scholar
Season 1 Episode 2
2 May 2024
A Lawsuit Involving Human Life
Season 1 Episode 3
9 May 2024
Chief Legal Advisor
Season 1 Episode 4
18 May 2024
Storm Clouds Are Approaching
Season 1 Episode 5
25 May 2024
The Flames of War Raging Across the Length and Breadth of the Region
Season 1 Episode 6
30 May 2024
Battle at Dawn
Season 1 Episode 7
6 June 2024
Doomsday Crisis City
Season 1 Episode 8
14 June 2024
The Great War's End
Season 1 Episode 9
20 June 2024
Escape from Snow Valley
Season 1 Episode 10
27 June 2024
Affection in the Snowy Night
Season 1 Episode 11
4 July 2024
The Clear Mirror Hundred Households
Season 1 Episode 12
11 July 2024
The Threads of Black Hair and Love
Season 1 Episode 13
18 July 2024
The Crab in the Basket
Season 1 Episode 14
25 July 2024
Do What One Can
Season 1 Episode 15
1 August 2024
Regardless of Fate
Season 1 Episode 16
8 August 2024
