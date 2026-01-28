Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Underground 2026, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Underground
Seasons
Season 1
Yeraltı
16+
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
28 January 2026
Production year
2026
Number of episodes
5
Runtime
11 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
7.6
IMDb
Underground List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
1. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 1
28 January 2026
2. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 2
4 February 2026
3. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 3
11 February 2026
4. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 4
18 February 2026
5. Bölüm
Season 1
Episode 5
25 February 2026
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree