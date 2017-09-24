Menu
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Star Trek: Discovery
Seasons
Star Trek: Discovery All seasons
Star Trek: Discovery
18+
Production year
2017
Country
USA
Episode duration
60 minutes
TV channel
CBS
Series rating
5.3
Rate
11
votes
7
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "Star Trek: Discovery"
Season 1
15 episodes
24 September 2017 - 11 February 2018
Season 2
14 episodes
17 January 2019 - 18 April 2019
Season 3
13 episodes
15 October 2020 - 7 January 2021
Season 4
13 episodes
18 November 2021 - 17 March 2022
Season 5
10 episodes
4 April 2024 - 30 May 2024
