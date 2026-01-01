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Kinoafisha TV Shows Star Trek: Discovery Awards

"Star Trek: Discovery" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
Winner
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Winner
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Main Title Design
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
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