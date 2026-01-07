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SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table season 1 watch online

SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table season 1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Seasons Season 1
Shibou Yuugi de Meshi wo Kuu 18+
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 7 January 2026
Production year 2026
Number of episodes 11
Runtime 4 hours 24 minutes

Series rating

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6.5 IMDb

"SHIBOYUGI: Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table" season 1 list of episodes.

TV series release schedule
Season 1
All You Need Is ----
Season 1 Episode 1
7 January 2026
Chains of ----
Season 1 Episode 2
14 January 2026
In the Name of ----
Season 1 Episode 3
21 January 2026
Bad ----
Season 1 Episode 4
28 January 2026
---- Is All You Need
Season 1 Episode 5
4 February 2026
Who's ----ing You
Season 1 Episode 6
11 February 2026
Good ----
Season 1 Episode 7
18 February 2026
---- It All
Season 1 Episode 8
25 February 2026
Can't Help Falling In ----
Season 1 Episode 9
4 March 2026
Goin' ----
Season 1 Episode 10
11 March 2026
----, I Never Had It So Good
Season 1 Episode 11
18 March 2026
TV series release schedule
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