About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
The Hexer All seasons
Wiedźmin
12+
Production year
2002
Country
Poland
Episode duration
50 minutes
TV channel
TVP2
Series rating
6.7
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Write review
All seasons of "The Hexer"
Season 1
13 episodes
22 September 2002 - 15 December 2002
