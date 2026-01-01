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Farscape: The Peacekeeper Wars
Awards
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Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
Outstanding Special Visual Effects for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special
Nominee
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