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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Terry Pratchett's Hogfather
Awards
"Terry Pratchett's Hogfather" updates
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BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Visual Effects
Winner
Best Visual Effects
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Interactivity
Winner
Interactivity
Winner
Best Photography & Lighting Fiction/Entertainment
Nominee
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