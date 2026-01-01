Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Brave and Beautiful Filming locations

Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: Brave and Beautiful

  • Istanbul, Turkey

Iconic scenes & Locations

Korludag Manor
Polonez, Cumhuriyet Cd. No:44, 34829 Beykoz/Istanbul, Turkey
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more