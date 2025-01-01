Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Smiling Friends Quotes

Smiling Friends quotes

Charlie You look like you're about to tell your friend not to come to school tomorrow...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alan [being Crucified by Bliblies in the Exact Manner that Jesus was] I JUST WANTED MY CHEESE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Frog Hello. I'm Mr Frog. This is my Show. This is the Bug. I eat the Bug. I ate the Bug. This is the End. I Love You. Bye!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie [Theme Park] See, this is cool! You've got the Dave Rollercoaster, the Dave Toilet, Dave Snow Cones and you can even meet Dave!
Guy holding a Gun to his Head Who's Dave?
Charlie I don't know...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy holding a Gun to his Head Is this supposed to make me not want to kill myself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp I am too afraid of confrontation, ah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie I love this place, I've been coming here since I was a Homunculus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp How do I look, Yellow Man?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch [expertly dicing onions]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Production Company Logo GOBLIN CAUGHT ON TAPE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie I think all the worst surprises are behind me.
Jeremy [Jumping out and waving his hands in Charlie's face] Blibby Blibby Blibby Blibby!
Charlie [punches Jeremy in the throat] I warned you I'd do that if you ever did that again!
Jeremy [sinks to the floor, groaning]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DJ Spit [Waving a gun around] I don't know what to think no more, man! Stop messing with me head!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grim And then we can Finally Kill every Puerto-Rican on the Planet! I mean, we can Finally make Everybody Frown!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim I wish I had something with a bit more Girth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Boss Relax, man, I was just going to shoot you in the head and kill you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy holding a Gun to his Head That's my point, good times are fleeting. It doesn't change the fact the Sun is going to Explode.
Pim [Catatonic with Despair, still holding his Candy Floss]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Party Bro Oh my God, man, what are you doing here? You're so old, go home to your wife!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Distant Perching Songbird AAAAAAAAAAAHHH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim That's the difference between you and me, Charlie! I believe in DESTINY!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp Hooray! I have reached level 987,413 in Mouse Quest!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandpa Glip Christianity was right all along, sorry!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie Ditch the Mouse Shit, dude, just get rid of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grim It doesn't matter, because you'll DIE ONE DAY!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Don't worry, you'll be Dead soon enough!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mustard Can't a Mustard have a little fun?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie How about that?
[Happy little Ant, just being in the moment]
Guy holding a Gun to his Head What, the Ant?
Charlie Yeah!
Guy holding a Gun to his Head Well, it's kind of cool. But it doesn't make me not want to kill myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie I think that's a little unreasonable, I don't think you should be in Hell for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie This is why I don't dress up for Halloween.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp [Leather Jacket with "VENGEANCE!" Chalked on the Sleeve]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Damned Soul Sorry, I couldn't think of anything to say...
Charlie There's no pressure, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim Maybe we should wait at the Office for jobs to show up, instead of bothering people at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinema Movie Title The Carrot Concept
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sign MOUSE QUEST II
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patron The Shape of my Head brings me Constant Mental Anguish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim He seems a bit controversial.
Charlie Unfairly!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie Just because you're all Positive, doesn't mean we all have to Conform to that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Giant Spider [Shooting Web in Celebration]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shadow Demon [Hiding in the Coat Racks]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp It is open!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie [Tiger Shirt] Don't listen to him, man, he's just showing off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie This is the most obnoxious thing that's ever happened to me in my Life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie I got caught in a vicious Dopamine Cycle...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grim Help! That nasty pink man is trying to bully a Mentally Ill person like myself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy holding a Gun to his Head Okay, I'm gonna shoot myself now. Bye!
Pim No, no, no, no!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch Which hand of the Witch hand will it be?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Century Egg I can feel the Cold Hand of Death taking me away!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michael Cusack
Erica Lindbeck
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more