Smiling Friends
Quotes
Smiling Friends quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Charlie
You look like you're about to tell your friend not to come to school tomorrow...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Alan
[being Crucified by Bliblies in the Exact Manner that Jesus was] I JUST WANTED MY CHEESE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr Frog
Hello. I'm Mr Frog. This is my Show. This is the Bug. I eat the Bug. I ate the Bug. This is the End. I Love You. Bye!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
[Theme Park] See, this is cool! You've got the Dave Rollercoaster, the Dave Toilet, Dave Snow Cones and you can even meet Dave!
Guy holding a Gun to his Head
Who's Dave?
Charlie
I don't know...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy holding a Gun to his Head
Is this supposed to make me not want to kill myself?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp
I am too afraid of confrontation, ah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
I love this place, I've been coming here since I was a Homunculus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp
How do I look, Yellow Man?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch
[expertly dicing onions]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Production Company Logo
GOBLIN CAUGHT ON TAPE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
I think all the worst surprises are behind me.
Jeremy
[Jumping out and waving his hands in Charlie's face] Blibby Blibby Blibby Blibby!
Charlie
[punches Jeremy in the throat] I warned you I'd do that if you ever did that again!
Jeremy
[sinks to the floor, groaning]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
DJ Spit
[Waving a gun around] I don't know what to think no more, man! Stop messing with me head!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grim
And then we can Finally Kill every Puerto-Rican on the Planet! I mean, we can Finally make Everybody Frown!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim
I wish I had something with a bit more Girth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Boss
Relax, man, I was just going to shoot you in the head and kill you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy holding a Gun to his Head
That's my point, good times are fleeting. It doesn't change the fact the Sun is going to Explode.
Pim
[Catatonic with Despair, still holding his Candy Floss]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Party Bro
Oh my God, man, what are you doing here? You're so old, go home to your wife!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Distant Perching Songbird
AAAAAAAAAAAHHH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim
That's the difference between you and me, Charlie! I believe in DESTINY!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp
Hooray! I have reached level 987,413 in Mouse Quest!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grandpa Glip
Christianity was right all along, sorry!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
Ditch the Mouse Shit, dude, just get rid of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grim
It doesn't matter, because you'll DIE ONE DAY!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch
Don't worry, you'll be Dead soon enough!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mustard
Can't a Mustard have a little fun?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
How about that?
[Happy little Ant, just being in the moment]
Guy holding a Gun to his Head
What, the Ant?
Charlie
Yeah!
Guy holding a Gun to his Head
Well, it's kind of cool. But it doesn't make me not want to kill myself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
I think that's a little unreasonable, I don't think you should be in Hell for that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
This is why I don't dress up for Halloween.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp
[Leather Jacket with "VENGEANCE!" Chalked on the Sleeve]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Damned Soul
Sorry, I couldn't think of anything to say...
Charlie
There's no pressure, man.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim
Maybe we should wait at the Office for jobs to show up, instead of bothering people at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinema Movie Title
The Carrot Concept
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sign
MOUSE QUEST II
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patron
The Shape of my Head brings me Constant Mental Anguish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pim
He seems a bit controversial.
Charlie
Unfairly!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
Just because you're all Positive, doesn't mean we all have to Conform to that!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Giant Spider
[Shooting Web in Celebration]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shadow Demon
[Hiding in the Coat Racks]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shrimp
It is open!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
[Tiger Shirt] Don't listen to him, man, he's just showing off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
This is the most obnoxious thing that's ever happened to me in my Life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
I got caught in a vicious Dopamine Cycle...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grim
Help! That nasty pink man is trying to bully a Mentally Ill person like myself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guy holding a Gun to his Head
Okay, I'm gonna shoot myself now. Bye!
Pim
No, no, no, no!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Witch
Which hand of the Witch hand will it be?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Century Egg
I can feel the Cold Hand of Death taking me away!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michael Cusack
Erica Lindbeck
