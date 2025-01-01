Menu
Quotes
The Putin Interviews quotes
Oliver Stone
Do you ever have bad days?
Vladimir Putin
I'm not a woman, so I don't have bad days.
Oliver Stone
There you go. Now you're gonna insult 50 percent of the American public. The way they're gonna take it.
Vladimir Putin
I'm not trying to insult anyone. That's just the nature of things
Vladimir Putin
Have you ever bean beaten?
Oliver Stone
[to the interpreter] Beaten?
Himself - Interpreter
Beaten.
Oliver Stone
Oh, yes!
Vladimir Putin
So, it's not going to be something new, because you are going to suffer for what you are doing.
Oliver Stone
Oh, sure, I know, but it is worth it. If one is pleased with one's conscience...
Vladimir Putin
Thank you.
