Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Putin Interviews Quotes

The Putin Interviews quotes

Oliver Stone Do you ever have bad days?
Vladimir Putin I'm not a woman, so I don't have bad days.
Oliver Stone There you go. Now you're gonna insult 50 percent of the American public. The way they're gonna take it.
Vladimir Putin I'm not trying to insult anyone. That's just the nature of things
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vladimir Putin Have you ever bean beaten?
Oliver Stone [to the interpreter] Beaten?
Himself - Interpreter Beaten.
Oliver Stone Oh, yes!
Vladimir Putin So, it's not going to be something new, because you are going to suffer for what you are doing.
Oliver Stone Oh, sure, I know, but it is worth it. If one is pleased with one's conscience...
Vladimir Putin Thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more