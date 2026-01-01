Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Roots
Awards
"Roots" updates
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Filming locations
All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree