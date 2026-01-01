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Kinoafisha TV Shows Roots Awards

"Roots" updates

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Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Costumes for a Period/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or a Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Nominee
 Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
 Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Nominee
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