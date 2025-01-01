Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Lovely Runner
Quotes
Lovely Runner quotes
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Im Sol
Even if you were to end up in a different time, I would jump over time and space to see you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kim Hye-yoon
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree