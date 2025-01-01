Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha TV Shows Julius Caesar Quotes

Julius Caesar quotes

Aurelia If you marry Cinna's daughter you will be identified with the popular party whether you wish or not.
Caesar I wish it.
Aurelia They are not our people.
Cousin You wish to join with farmers and hagglers and beggars?
Caesar Our family itself did not exactly drop straight out of Jupiter's ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucius Cornelius Sulla [to the Roman Senate] Your feet never touch the ground, your ass has never touched a horse! How can you possibly... represent the people whom most of you have never even met?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar Are you trying to seduce me?
Cleopatra I don't try! I seduce... or I don't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Brutus is reading]
Caesar Let me see... Plato's laws? Do you read this?
Marcus Brutus Yes.
Caesar And, what did you think of it?
Marcus Brutus Well Plato thinks that democracy is doomed to failure; he thinks that a state should be run by a dictator, a dictator who's become enlightened through experience and learning.
Caesar I don't think that your Plato would get on with your Uncle Cato.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar There's a lot of Rome still out there, it just isn't called Rome yet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Caesar is dying]
Caesar Brutus...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar Cleopatra rules a large part of Africa.
Calpurnia And ALL of you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucius Cornelius Sulla [to Caeser] Old friends in the day become fresh enemies at night!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Caesar [interviewing a prospective tutor for his daughter] Sophistry? Uh, doesn't that mean you know how to tell fancy lies?
Appolonius There's great power in ambiguity, sir, but not all men use advantages to wicked ends.
Caesar Are you experienced teaching the young?
Appolonius Yes, I much prefer it to teaching the old.
Caesar Why is that?
Appolonius Because they exhibit more wisdom.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[on Appolonius]
Portia I'll bet he ran off to fight with the rebel slaves.
Julia *Those* slaves are not like Appolonius. They aren't educated men with happy homes.
Julia *Those* slaves are not like Appolonius. They aren't educated men with happy homes.
Portia Well, we had a Morish cook who ran off about a month ago to join the rebels. We heard he had been promoted to commander. From cook to commander! It's so inspiring...
Marcus Brutus You talk of it as if it's a game, Portia.
Portia I don't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[to Portia on slave rebellions]
Marcus Brutus Think about it; over half of the population of Rome is made up of slaves. What would happen if they all decided to rebel? It would be the end of Rome.
Portia You take the inspiration out of everything!
Marcus Brutus Rome had to act.
Julia What do you mean?
Julia What do you mean?
Marcus Brutus Pompey.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calpurnia I have no dignity left. Perhaps I ought to buy some.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[of Caesar]
Marcus Brutus He spared my life.
Caius Cassius And took the life of Cato, your wife's father who treated you like a son... Has Portia ceased her mourning?
Marcus Brutus No... and neither have I.
Caius Cassius So, you're mourning over Cato's death?
Marcus Brutus Cassius, yes, I and grieving... but private affections and public duty are not the same thing.
Caius Cassius And yet they say that in your grief that you just weep and say prayers... and fill your wife's drinking cup and go to bed... And when Caesar comes to you tonight, you'll be like his boy, filling his cup too.
Marcus Brutus *Who* is saying this? Who?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Caesar and Brutus are talking before Pompey's triumph]
Portia Brutus, hurry up! Are you coming?
Caesar Hurry and catch up, or else you'll have to come along with me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marcus Cato This is the greatest crime in Roman law.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Comic portrayals of Caesar and Cleopatra are being played on the stage]
Play Actor [Playing Caesar] You kissed me with the tongue of a serpent!
Play Actor [Playing Cleopatra] I must taste you to see if you are poisoned!
Play Actor And am I?
Play Actor No, but I can taste Gaul.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Play Actor [Playing Cleopatra] Will you stay with me in Egypt, Caesar?
Play Actor [Playing Caesar] What has Egypt got to offer that Rome does not?
Play Actor Have you heard of the 'fertile cresent?'
Play Actor No... is it a region down below?
Play Actor [Lifts leg] Indeed it is! Ha!
Play Actor What grows there?
Play Actor I believe a region fertile enough to hatch a king. If you doubt it, try planting something there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more