Marcus BrutusCassius, yes, I and grieving... but private affections and public duty are not the same thing.
Caius CassiusAnd yet they say that in your grief that you just weep and say prayers... and fill your wife's drinking cup and go to bed... And when Caesar comes to you tonight, you'll be like his boy, filling his cup too.
Marcus Brutus*Who* is saying this? Who?
[Caesar and Brutus are talking before Pompey's triumph]
PortiaBrutus, hurry up! Are you coming?
CaesarHurry and catch up, or else you'll have to come along with me.