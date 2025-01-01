TiberiusAre you drinking because he nearly died or because he didn't?
LiviaSarcastic aren't we this morning?
Caligula[after committing an especially gruesome murder] Aren't people awful?
[Regarding Augustus and his family]
TiberiusThat family is starting to sound like a Greek tragedy.
Drusus[on the wisdom of invading Britannia, i.e. Britain] There's nothing of value there, and the people make very poor slaves.
[Of the senate]
LiviaThey won't allow me in because I am a woman, and they won't allow you in because you're a fool. That's strange, when you come to think of it, because it's filled with nothing but old women and fools.
ClaudiusA man should keep faith with his friends, even when they're dead.
[reciting another poem]
MinesterYou ask me how my farm can pay/Since little it will bear/It pays me thus: 'Tis far away/And you are never there.
[to the senate]
AugustusI called you all here to talk about the level of opposition to my new law against bachelorism. Do you know what I say? I say: "STOP COMPLAINING AND GET MARRIED."
[On seeing your ex-spouse in secret]
LiviaYou saw Julia's mother after your divorce.
AugustusYes, but not in secret.
LiviaWell I don't remember being present...
[Of Claudius's clumsiness]
TiberiusThat grandson of yours could wreck the empire just by strolling through it.
[On Marcellus' death]
AntoniaIt's not fair to accuse Livia of things without any proof.
JuliaWhy shouldn't I? She accuses *ME* of all sorts of things without proof.
[reciting a poem for the court]
MinesterThe golden hair that Gala wears is hers/Who would have thought it?/She swears it's hers, and true she swears/For I know where she bought it!
ClaudiusOne day the Man who Dwells by the Pool shall Open Graves...
[of Livia]
GermanicusBetween reading so many letters and arranging so many rapes, when does she ever sleep?
[to Antonia]
Young CaligulaEvil German woman. I'll burn your German house down.
JuliaFat? If I'm Fat it's because I'm Fat where a Woman should be! Not skinny, like a boy!
[on Claudius]
LiviaThat child should have been exposed at birth.
ClaudiusOh, this is all starting to sound very familiar...
ClaudiusLet all the poisons that lurk in the mud hatch out.
Claudius[to the Young Caligula, who was caught with Drusilla] Now, a Sister is a Sister!
Livia[to the Young Caligula] Only the Cleverest young boys can play The Death Game!
PraetorianOi!
[Points at the trembling, bewildered Claudius]
PraetorianHim... KAISER! Right?
Hun.... Ja?
Claudius[Slowly poisoned with small doses every day...]