I, Claudius

I, Claudius quotes

[about Augustus]
Tiberius Are you drinking because he nearly died or because he didn't?
Livia Sarcastic aren't we this morning?
Caligula [after committing an especially gruesome murder] Aren't people awful?
[Regarding Augustus and his family]
Tiberius That family is starting to sound like a Greek tragedy.
Drusus [on the wisdom of invading Britannia, i.e. Britain] There's nothing of value there, and the people make very poor slaves.
[Of the senate]
Livia They won't allow me in because I am a woman, and they won't allow you in because you're a fool. That's strange, when you come to think of it, because it's filled with nothing but old women and fools.
Claudius A man should keep faith with his friends, even when they're dead.
[reciting another poem]
Minester You ask me how my farm can pay/Since little it will bear/It pays me thus: 'Tis far away/And you are never there.
[to the senate]
Augustus I called you all here to talk about the level of opposition to my new law against bachelorism. Do you know what I say? I say: "STOP COMPLAINING AND GET MARRIED."
[On seeing your ex-spouse in secret]
Livia You saw Julia's mother after your divorce.
Augustus Yes, but not in secret.
Livia Well I don't remember being present...
[Of Claudius's clumsiness]
Tiberius That grandson of yours could wreck the empire just by strolling through it.
[On Marcellus' death]
Antonia It's not fair to accuse Livia of things without any proof.
Julia Why shouldn't I? She accuses *ME* of all sorts of things without proof.
[reciting a poem for the court]
Minester The golden hair that Gala wears is hers/Who would have thought it?/She swears it's hers, and true she swears/For I know where she bought it!
Claudius One day the Man who Dwells by the Pool shall Open Graves...
[of Livia]
Germanicus Between reading so many letters and arranging so many rapes, when does she ever sleep?
[to Antonia]
Young Caligula Evil German woman. I'll burn your German house down.
Julia Fat? If I'm Fat it's because I'm Fat where a Woman should be! Not skinny, like a boy!
[on Claudius]
Livia That child should have been exposed at birth.
Claudius Oh, this is all starting to sound very familiar...
Claudius Let all the poisons that lurk in the mud hatch out.
Claudius [to the Young Caligula, who was caught with Drusilla] Now, a Sister is a Sister!
Livia [to the Young Caligula] Only the Cleverest young boys can play The Death Game!
Praetorian Oi!
[Points at the trembling, bewildered Claudius]
Praetorian Him... KAISER! Right?
Hun .... Ja?
Claudius [Slowly poisoned with small doses every day...]
