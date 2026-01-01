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Kinoafisha TV Shows I, Claudius Awards

"I, Claudius" updates

All info
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Art Direction for a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977 BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actor
Winner
Best Design
Winner
Best Drama Series/Serial
Nominee
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