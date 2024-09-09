Menu
Filming Dates & Locations

Filming Locations: The Four Seasons

  • New York City, New York, USA
  • East Fishkill, New York, USA

Iconic scenes & Locations

Mount Peter
Warwick, New York, USA
location
Newburgh, New York, USA
Summer season
Fajardo, Puerto Rico
Summer season
Luquillo, Puerto Rico
Vassar college campus
Poughkeepsie, New York, USA
soundstages
Newburgh, New York, USA
Filming Dates

  • 9 September 2024 - 23 November 2024
  • 24 September 2025 - 18 December 2025
