Kinoafisha TV Shows The Beiderbecke Affair Quotes

The Beiderbecke Affair quotes

Mr Carter Mrs Swinburne, may I sit with you and kindle my desires?
[over school dinner, discussing the attempts to frighten them]
Trevor Chaplin I still think it's a lot of fuss about a dead cat.
Jill Swinburne *You* wouldn't have liked it.
Trevor Chaplin I had a noose and I didn't scream.
Jill Swinburne You big brave macho incredible hulk, you.
Trevor Chaplin I just got up on the desk and took it down.
[Trevor chuckles]
Trevor Chaplin As my mother used to say, "no noose is good noose".
Jill Swinburne Gordon Bennett!
Trevor Chaplin You don't even like cats.
Jill Swinburne It's not the cat. It's the death aspect.
Trevor Chaplin I wonder if they killed it specially, or just found it somewhere.
Jill Swinburne Ooh, that's awful.
Trevor Chaplin I'm just making a rational analysis of the situation.
Jill Swinburne I think it's the same sort of dead cat as they use in that.
[Jill looks at Trevor's dinner; Trevor pushes his plate away in revulsion]
Jill Swinburne I think somebody is trying to frighten us. Successfully.
Trevor Chaplin Mmm-hmm!
Jill Swinburne You're frightened?
Trevor Chaplin Oh yes. I only *pretend* to be brave.
Jill Swinburne I think I might need somebody to give me cuddle tonight.
Trevor Chaplin Me too.
Jill Swinburne See Mrs Swinburne in her classroom after school.
Trevor Chaplin You what? I'm not going in *her* classroom - it's full of dead cats!
Jill Swinburne I don't find that funny, Trevor.
Trevor Chaplin No. I don't suppose it was a barrel of laughs for the cat, either.
Mr Carter This tea would make a brontosaurus puke.
Chief Supt. Forrest [On Hobson] What do you make of him?
Joe Compared to what, sir?
Chief Supt. Forrest Exactly.
Trevor Chaplin It's two years exactly...
Jill Swinburne Two years exactly since I dragged you into bed for the first time and slaked my lust on your body.
Mr Carter Education is wonderful, isn't it?
Jill Swinburne Yes. I wonder why we're all teachers - seems such a waste.
Trevor Chaplin [reads from instruction manual] "Applicate the component A to bracket B with appropriate screwing." Have you tried that?
Mr Carter I daren't - not in front of the children.
[rehearsing Jill's election address over the tannoy]
Trevor Chaplin My friends, vote for Jill Swinburne. A vote for Swinburne is a vote for freedom... what's more, she's terrific in bed!
Jill Swinburne Give me that, you stupid pillock.
Trevor Chaplin Shh. The neighbours might hear.
Jill Swinburne How do you switch it off?
Trevor Chaplin You switch the switch marked "switch".
Jill Swinburne You've probably lost me the election.
Trevor Chaplin I might have *won* you the election!
Jill Swinburne D'you fancy going out tonight? Belated anniversary celebration.
Trevor Chaplin What is it? "Save the whale" or "single-parent families"?
Jill Swinburne I've got no kids - I can't be a single-parent family.
Trevor Chaplin Have you considered fostering a blue whale? Solve two problems.
Jill Swinburne I give you fair warning, Mr Chaplin. If you get engaged to that girl, I shall insist you move into the spare room.
Trevor Chaplin Did the earth move, Darling?
Jill Swinburne No, but the dressing table twitched a few times.
Mr Wheeler Are you eating, boy? You should know by now that eating is forbidden. That's why we supply school dinners.
[Sergeant Hobson has warned Big Al that using the church crypt as a warehouse contravenes planning regulations]
Big Al The town planners have moved in like a wolf on the fold.
Trevor Chaplin I believe they tend to do that.
Big Al If we don't get all that gear out of the church basement by the weekend, we're all pencilled-in for deportation, solitary confinement, loss of privileges, discharge with ignominy, boiling in oil... or a small fine.
Trevor Chaplin All that for breaking the town planning regulations?
Big Al I think you get a choice - I haven't studied the small-print.
[Helen has invited Trevor for lunch to meet her parents]
Helen Mother's been up half the night with her stroganoff.
Trevor Chaplin [flippantly] Well, what use is money if you haven't got your health?
