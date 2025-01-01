[over school dinner, discussing the attempts to frighten them]
Trevor Chaplin
I still think it's a lot of fuss about a dead cat.
I had a noose and I didn't scream.
I just got up on the desk and took it down.
[Trevor chuckles]
As my mother used to say, "no noose is good noose".
You don't even like cats.
I wonder if they killed it specially, or just found it somewhere.
I'm just making a rational analysis of the situation.
Jill Swinburne
I think it's the same sort of dead cat as they use in that.
[Jill looks at Trevor's dinner; Trevor pushes his plate away in revulsion]
I think somebody is trying to frighten us. Successfully.
Mmm-hmm!
Oh yes. I only *pretend* to be brave.
I think I might need somebody to give me cuddle tonight.
Me too.
You what? I'm not going in *her* classroom - it's full of dead cats!
No. I don't suppose it was a barrel of laughs for the cat, either.