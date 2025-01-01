[over school dinner, discussing the attempts to frighten them]

Trevor Chaplin I still think it's a lot of fuss about a dead cat.

Jill Swinburne *You* wouldn't have liked it.

Trevor Chaplin I had a noose and I didn't scream.

Jill Swinburne You big brave macho incredible hulk, you.

Trevor Chaplin I just got up on the desk and took it down.

[Trevor chuckles]

Trevor Chaplin As my mother used to say, "no noose is good noose".

Jill Swinburne Gordon Bennett!

Trevor Chaplin You don't even like cats.

Jill Swinburne It's not the cat. It's the death aspect.

Trevor Chaplin I wonder if they killed it specially, or just found it somewhere.

Trevor Chaplin I'm just making a rational analysis of the situation.

Jill Swinburne I think it's the same sort of dead cat as they use in that.

[Jill looks at Trevor's dinner; Trevor pushes his plate away in revulsion]

Jill Swinburne I think somebody is trying to frighten us. Successfully.

Trevor Chaplin Mmm-hmm!

Trevor Chaplin Oh yes. I only *pretend* to be brave.

Jill Swinburne I think I might need somebody to give me cuddle tonight.

Trevor Chaplin Me too.

Jill Swinburne See Mrs Swinburne in her classroom after school.

Trevor Chaplin You what? I'm not going in *her* classroom - it's full of dead cats!

Jill Swinburne I don't find that funny, Trevor.