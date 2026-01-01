town hall: Jill's political meeting and counting of the votes Yeadon Town Hall, High Street, Yeadon, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK 🧡 👏 🥺 🤔 🥱

council offices where Pitt the Planner works: interior - entrance hall, corridors, Pitt's office Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK

Hobson chases Trevor and Jill around roundabout near level crossing Fairways Drive / Forest Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, UK

multi-storey car park Woodhouse Lane Car Park, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK

Grassed road near level crossing Fairways Drive, Starbeck, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, UK

Trevor's flat in the Victorian house with the turret Sheafield, 67 Clarendon Road, Woodhouse, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK

St Matthew's Church St Mark's Church, St Mark's Road, Woodhouse Moor, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK

St Matthew's Church crypt - interior St Peter's Church, Stanley, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, UK

multi-storey flats where Trevor looks for the dazzlingly beautiful platinum blonde Clayton Grange Flats, Moor Grange, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK

council offices where Pitt the Planner works: exterior - Trevor drives round as he waits for Jill County Hall, Bond Street, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, UK

Lol's level crossing Belmont level crossing, Forest Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, UK