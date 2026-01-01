Iconic scenes & Locations
town hall: Jill's political meeting and counting of the votes
Yeadon Town Hall, High Street, Yeadon, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
council offices where Pitt the Planner works: interior - entrance hall, corridors, Pitt's office
Leeds Town Hall, The Headrow, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hobson chases Trevor and Jill around roundabout near level crossing
Fairways Drive / Forest Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
multi-storey car park
Woodhouse Lane Car Park, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grassed road near level crossing
Fairways Drive, Starbeck, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Trevor's flat in the Victorian house with the turret
Sheafield, 67 Clarendon Road, Woodhouse, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
St Matthew's Church
St Mark's Church, St Mark's Road, Woodhouse Moor, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
St Matthew's Church crypt - interior
St Peter's Church, Stanley, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
multi-storey flats where Trevor looks for the dazzlingly beautiful platinum blonde
Clayton Grange Flats, Moor Grange, Leeds, West Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
council offices where Pitt the Planner works: exterior - Trevor drives round as he waits for Jill
County Hall, Bond Street, Wakefield, West Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lol's level crossing
Belmont level crossing, Forest Lane, Starbeck, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jill Swinburne's home
Abbeydale Oval, Hawksworth, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS5 3RF, England, UK
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱