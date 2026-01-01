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Kinoafisha TV Shows Dying for Sex Awards

"Dying for Sex" updates

All info
Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
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