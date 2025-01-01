Christian GreySometimes being an aristocrat brings a destiny in which one remains prisoner for all his life.
Christian GreyYou don't know anything! You say you know sorrow but you don't know me. You don't know my life! The truth, dear Countess, is that you can stop violence only using violence. The world is like this and it is not my fault!
Christian GreyYou are like this. Strong and sensitive at the same time. You are a special woman, Elisa.
Christian GreyTake the Baron's money, go back to Rivombrosa, whatever you want! But let me do what I've come to do!
Christian GreyIn the middle of that sea and under that starry sky I told you that I believed I could change. And yet I'm still here in the end, forced to remain always the same
Christian GreyThere are the stars like when we spoke for the first time. Elisa, one day you will tell me why you are scared of looking at the stars. Or maybe not. I don't want to know it. I guess it could hurt me. Instead when I look at you every sorrow vanishes, and every thought is forgiven
Christian GreyElisa, you are very precious to me. I could not say it in other words, I'm afraid. Come what may, wherever our lives will lead us, I will find you
Nicola di ConeglianoWhat do you really want from me?
Elisa di RivombrosaDo you really believe so? I see the fire that burns inside you and it's not a fire that warms, it's a fire that destroys. But I know that this fire hasn't touched your heart yet. You're still in time. Free yourself from all the hate and start to live again!"
Christian GreyI'm a prince. I'm Cristiano Caracciolo, Prince of Montesanto. This stone makes me your master, but it's not just a symbol of power, it establishes between us a bond made of respect, responsibilities and duties.
Christian GreyThey came from my heart, as the love that I feel for you. I tried, Elisa. I believed our love could solve everything but I can't just wait and see, Elisa. I can't erase who I am. Forgive me.
Christian GreyTomorrow I will leave Naples to follow the woman I love. I also took another decision. I will give up my title and all that is due to me for right of birth. You will be free people at last!