Christian Grey Conegliano's men! You have to run away!

Elisa di Rivombrosa I don't want to go away without you! I'm staying with you!

Christian Grey Elisa, if I manage to keep them back for a while you'll be able to reach the ship.

Elisa di Rivombrosa I don't want to leave you!

Christian Grey You have to go! You know that! Elisa, I love you! You'll see, I'll meet you in Rivombrosa.

Elisa di Rivombrosa Promise me you will!