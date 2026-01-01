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Kinoafisha TV Shows Adolescence Awards

"Adolescence" updates

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Golden Globes, USA 2026 Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Winner
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026 BAFTA Awards 2026
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Nominee
 Limited Drama
Nominee
 Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Nominee
 Director, Fiction
Nominee
 Leading Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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