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Adolescence
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Golden Globes, USA 2026
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Winner
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Winner
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2025
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2026
P&O Cruises Memorable Moment
Nominee
Limited Drama
Nominee
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Supporting Actor
Nominee
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Photography & Lighting, Fiction
Nominee
Director, Fiction
Nominee
Leading Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2026
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
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