Iconic scenes & Locations
indoor scenes
Studi Lux Formello, Rome, Italy
police station outdoor scenes
Civita Castellana, Lazio, Italy
outdoor and indoor scenes
Villa Ramacca, Bagheria, Sicily, Italy
beach scenes
Mondello Beach, Modello, Sicily, Italy
beach scenes
San Vito Lo Capo, Sicily, Italy
Sicilia Web News office building
Via Papa Sergio I, 5, Palermo, Sicily, Italy
panorama of the town, outdoor scenes, Francesco and Viola's apartment building
Palermo, Sicily, Italy
outdoor scenes
Ostia, Lazio, Italy
outdoor scenes
Trapani, Sicily, Italy
outdoor scenes
Campagnano di Roma, Lazio, Italy
outdoor scenes
Genzano di Roma, Lazio, Italy
outdoor scenes
Isola delle Femmine, Sicily, Italy
outdoor scenes
Macari, Sicily, Italy
outdoor scenes
Monte Pellegrino, Sicily, Italy
outdoor scenes
Monterotondo, Lazio, Italy
outdoor scenes
Santa Marinella, Lazio, Italy
outdoor scenes
Termini Imerese, Sicily, Italy
outdoor scenes
Terrasini, Sicily, Italy
Viola and Demir's apartment building
Palazzo Artale Tumminello, Piazza Sett'Angeli 10, 90134 Palermo, Sicily, Italy
outdoor scenes
Torre Alba, Sicily, Italy
