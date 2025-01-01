Menu
Monster quotes

Eve Heinemann I want the biggest one you can give me.
Gun seller A beginner can't handle a big gun. What are you trying to shoot?
Eve Heinemann A real devil.
Inspector Lunge I already know what happened. I know about Inspector Zeman's connection to the secret police and his brutal death. Prague's police chief and two officers were poisoned to death.
[taps fingers]
Inspector Lunge The two agents who were sent to tail you were found shot to death. And you're the chief suspect in all the incidents that have taken place. Considering all the evidence stacked against you, you're the culprit.
Jan Suk I'm not! I didn't do anything!
Inspector Lunge Then it could be Grimmer, the tall, thin, man who was talking with Inspector Zeman the day before he was killed?
Jan Suk It's not Mr. Grimmer, either! He wouldn't do something like that.
Inspector Lunge In that case, who is the killer? You know, don't you? You know who the killer is, right?
Jan Suk W-What are you talking about? If I knew, I wouldn't be in this state. Deceived by so many people... set up to take the fall... even being on the run from the police... I've had enough of this! I don't want to be betrayed anymore!
Inspector Lunge You're a detective, aren't you? If you're a detective, then you have to calmly dissect the situation. Even if it's painful, you must calmly uncover the truth.
[gets up]
Inspector Lunge If you don't want to be betrayed anymore... then start doubting the person you want to doubt the least.
[leaves Suk's hospital room]
Fritz Verdeman Can I believe in you? Everything you told me... What you're trying to do... I can't do anything for you right now, but... can I believe in you, Dr. Tenma?
Kenzou Tenma [indicates his gun] You shouldn't trust people who wave things like this around too much.
Toshio Iwai I was really surprised when Mr. Tenma was marked as a suspect!
Inspector Lunge You were surprised? Was it unexpected?
Toshio Iwai It was beyond expectation, to think that he killed someone... To tell you the truth, I didn't think he could do such a thing. Although we only went out drinking about twice three years ago, he was not a bad person.
Inspector Lunge If you say that he was not a bad person, does that make him a good person?
Toshio Iwai A good person...? He was more of the type of person who didn't like to stand out.
Inspector Lunge So a person who doesn't like to stand out is a good person?
Toshio Iwai Well, all I'm saying is that he wasn't an unpleasant person.
[good-natured chuckle]
Inspector Lunge [deadpan stare]
Jan Suk Is there something you want to say?
Fritz Verdeman I'm saying that your questions stick too much to the manual. So, what have we learned so far? You're just like a kid these days. You probably hit on women using a manual.
Jan Suk You look just like a father. I don't have a father, but I'd never want a parent like you.
