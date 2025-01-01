Inspector Lunge I already know what happened. I know about Inspector Zeman's connection to the secret police and his brutal death. Prague's police chief and two officers were poisoned to death.

[taps fingers]

Inspector Lunge The two agents who were sent to tail you were found shot to death. And you're the chief suspect in all the incidents that have taken place. Considering all the evidence stacked against you, you're the culprit.

Jan Suk I'm not! I didn't do anything!

Inspector Lunge Then it could be Grimmer, the tall, thin, man who was talking with Inspector Zeman the day before he was killed?

Jan Suk It's not Mr. Grimmer, either! He wouldn't do something like that.

Inspector Lunge In that case, who is the killer? You know, don't you? You know who the killer is, right?

Jan Suk W-What are you talking about? If I knew, I wouldn't be in this state. Deceived by so many people... set up to take the fall... even being on the run from the police... I've had enough of this! I don't want to be betrayed anymore!

Inspector Lunge You're a detective, aren't you? If you're a detective, then you have to calmly dissect the situation. Even if it's painful, you must calmly uncover the truth.

[gets up]

Inspector Lunge If you don't want to be betrayed anymore... then start doubting the person you want to doubt the least.