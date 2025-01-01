General Edward Riesen [opening video to "An Introduction to Vega: The Citizen's Handbook"] Civis Romanus sum. "I am a citizen of Rome." There was a time when that phrase would grant you passage through lands where no man dared travel, for it was known that the power of the world's greatest empire was manifest in the rights of all of its citizens no matter on what ground they stood. Good day, citizen. I am General Edward Riesen, founder of Vega. Sadly, the world in which we live holds dangers no Roman could have imagined. The great angel army may have been defeated, but Eight-Balls still infest the desert beyond the walls. Yet we possess weapons the angels do not possess: society, customs, roles which give us meaning, which tie us to the greater good. You are one of the lucky few. You have survived the war. You have reached the sanctuary of Vega's walls, but with citizenship comes obligation. You are now part of a diverse community where each person has a function, a responsibility. Join us as we rebuild. Help make Vega a beacon to the other cities of the Cradle. Together we will make the Earth a kingdom for humankind once again. Civis Vega sum; I am a citizen of Vega, and now so are you.

