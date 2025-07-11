Menu
Dexter: Resurrection 2025, season 1
About
Seasons
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Seasons
Season 1
Original title
Season 1
Title
Сезон 1
Season premiere
11 July 2025
Production year
2025
Number of episodes
10
Runtime
8 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
3
votes
9.1
IMDb
Write review
Dexter: Resurrection List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
A Beating Heart…
Season 1
Episode 1
11 July 2025
Camera Shy
Season 1
Episode 2
11 July 2025
Backseat Driver
Season 1
Episode 3
18 July 2025
Call Me Red
Season 1
Episode 4
25 July 2025
Murder Horny
Season 1
Episode 5
1 August 2025
Cats and Mouse
Season 1
Episode 6
8 August 2025
Course Correction
Season 1
Episode 7
15 August 2025
The Kill Room Where it Happens
Season 1
Episode 8
22 August 2025
Touched by an Angel
Season 1
Episode 9
29 August 2025
And Justice For All…
Season 1
Episode 10
5 September 2025
TV series release schedule
