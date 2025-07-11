Menu
Dexter: Resurrection 2025, season 1

Dexter: Resurrection season 1 poster
Dexter: Resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection
Original title Season 1
Title Сезон 1
Season premiere 11 July 2025
Production year 2025
Number of episodes 10
Runtime 8 hours 20 minutes

Series rating

0.0
Rate 3 votes
9.1 IMDb
Write review
Dexter: Resurrection List of episodes
Season 1
Season 2
A Beating Heart…
Season 1 Episode 1
11 July 2025
Camera Shy
Season 1 Episode 2
11 July 2025
Backseat Driver
Season 1 Episode 3
18 July 2025
Call Me Red
Season 1 Episode 4
25 July 2025
Murder Horny
Season 1 Episode 5
1 August 2025
Cats and Mouse
Season 1 Episode 6
8 August 2025
Course Correction
Season 1 Episode 7
15 August 2025
The Kill Room Where it Happens
Season 1 Episode 8
22 August 2025
Touched by an Angel
Season 1 Episode 9
29 August 2025
And Justice For All…
Season 1 Episode 10
5 September 2025
TV series release schedule
